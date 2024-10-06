Ezra Koenig and company pay tribute to Piano Man’s residency at the arena with elaborate rendition of The Stranger classic
Recent Posts
- See Vampire Weekend Cover Billy Joel’s ‘Scenes From an Italian Restaurant’ at MSG Show
- Neil Young, Stephen Stills, John Mayer Dig Deep at Scorching Hot Painted Turtle Concert
- ‘Try That in a Small Town’ One Year Later: Looking for Truth at a Jason Aldean Concert
- ‘SNL’: Watch Coldplay Perform ‘All My Love,’ ‘We Pray’
- Mediopicky Is the Mad Scientist of Latin Music, Mixing Metal, Merengue, and More