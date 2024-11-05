The singer addressed a social media poster directly when they published — and later deleted — a TikTok speculating about her appearance at the Emilia Pérez premiere
Recent Posts
- Bad Bunny Takes a Stand in Puerto Rico’s Election: ‘I’m Here Because I Love My Country’
- Celine Dion Remembers ‘Musical Genius’ Quincy Jones in a Warm Tribute
- Selena Gomez Reveals Health Flare-Up in Response to Body Shaming Comment
- How Rapper Ché Noir Channeled Love and Live Instruments on Her New Project ‘The Lotus Child’
- Barry Keoghan Parties Hard in Fontaines D.C.’s ‘Bug’ Video