The indie singer-songwriter’s new album Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory is her first fronting a band and her most groove-oriented record yet
Recent Posts
- Rachel Chinouriri Sets First-Ever North American Headlining Tour for Spring 2025
- Lola Young Brings Frenzied Yearning to Arctic Monkeys ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ Cover
- Eddie Vedder, Fiona Apple, Mumford & Sons Cover Neil Young for Bridge School Benefit Album
- Giveon Is Done Wasting Time Behind the Scenes at ‘Twenties’ Video Shoot
- Anitta Shows Her Human and Superhuman Sides in New ‘Larissa’ Doc Trailer