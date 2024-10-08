The punk-rock singer speaks on the enthusiasm she’s seeing for Kamala Harris, and why abortion and climate change are key issues for her this November
Recent Posts
- Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour to Return to North American Stadiums in the Spring
- Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker: ‘Everybody Needs To Be Voting’
- Scowl Go All ‘Halloween’ in ‘Special,’ Which Thumbs Several Noses at the ‘Final Girl’ Trope
- Schoolboy Q Has a Shot at Winning the Best Rap Album Grammy. Will Eminem Play Spoiler?
- Cross Canadian Ragweed Add More Reunion Shows After Fans Crash Ticketing Site