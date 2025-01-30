The event will celebrate the 50 years of Saturday Night Live musical performances and comedy sketches
Recent Posts
- Prosecutors Say Sean Combs Distributed Meth, Ketamine in New Indictment
- ‘SNL 50’ Concert Lineup Includes Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus
- Netflix Will Continue ‘Building the Band’ Series After Liam Payne’s Death Halted Production
- Mile 0 2025: Red Clay Strays, Kaitlin Butts and More of the Best Things We Saw at Red Dirt Fest
- Rihanna Returns to A$AP Rocky Trial for Heated Day of Testimony