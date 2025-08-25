“I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for,” the rapper said during a recent podcast appearance
Recent Posts
- Snoop Dogg Was Unprepared to Explain Same-Sex Couple in ‘Lightyear’ to Grandson
- Lil Nas X Facing Felony Charges After Allegedly Attacking Police Officers
- Gavin Adcock vs. Charley Crockett: Everything That’s Happened in Country Feud
- Kneecap Cancel All U.S. Tour Dates Due to Mo Chara’s Upcoming Court Date
- Bad Bunny Spends the Summer on the Shore With Chuwi in ‘Weltita’ Video