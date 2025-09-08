The 20-year-old musician continued his breakout year with a medley featuring “Back to Friends” and “12 to 12”
Recent Posts
- Ariana Grande Thanks ‘My Therapists and Gay People’ During VMAs Video of the Year Speech
- Sombr Finds His Inner Heartthrob During VMAs Main Stage Debut
- J Balvin Brings Down the House With ‘Zun Zun’ and ‘Noventa’ at the 2025 VMAs
- Sabrina Carpenter Gets Wet (in the Rain!) During 2025 VMAs ‘Tears’ Performance
- Lady Gaga Delays MSG Show to Accept Artist of the Year Award at 2025 VMAs