Matt Andersen, who combines soul and blues sounds with the folk vibes of his native country, is making inroads in the U.S. with new album The Hammer & The Rose
Recent Posts
- Some of the Best Americana Music Is Being Made by a Burly Canadian Songwriter
- Eric Church Maps Out ‘Free the Machine’ Tour
- Michael Bolton Talks Brain Cancer Battle in Rare Interview: ‘I Want to Keep Going’
- Metallica Announce Deluxe ‘Load’ Reissue With Over 30 Hours of Music
- How Blondshell Tapped Into an Even Deeper Feeling for Her Second LP