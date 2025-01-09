The Roc Nation-signed singer Victory Boyd claims Kanye West shared the song with Scott, who then shared it with Future and SZA, but she never granted permission for the track to be released on Utopia
Recent Posts
- Mac Miller Deep Cut ‘5 Dollar Pony Rides’ Gets Official Release
- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Honor Jimmy Carter With ‘Imagine’ Cover at Funeral
- Omar Harfouch and the Vatican’s Shared Vision to ‘Give Peace a Chance’ Through Music
- Zach Bryan Vents at ‘Internet Sleuths’ Speculating About Dating Life After Brianna LaPaglia Split
- Songwriter Hits Travis Scott, SZA, Future With Copyright Suit Over ‘Telekinesis’