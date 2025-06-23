“Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis,” Van Zandt wrote in a message to fans. “Operation was a complete success”
Recent Posts
- Big Freedia Will Feature Tamar Braxton, Billy Porter on New Gospel LP
- Little Simz to Tour North America This Fall
- 145 People Were Pricked With Syringes at France Music Fest: Report
- Fuerza Regida Plays Sold-Out MSG, Hollywood Bowl Shows in One Weekend: A ‘Win for the Culture’
- Steve Van Zandt to Miss E Street Band Concerts After Undergoing Appendicitis Surgery