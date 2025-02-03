Steven Tyler Comes Out of Performance Retirement With Aerosmith at Benefit Concert

The musician performed “More Than Words,” “Toys in the Attic,” “Dream On,” and more with special guests Mick Fleetwood, Lainey Wilson, Nuno Bettencourt, and Chris Robinson, among others
