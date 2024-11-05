LISTEN LIVE

Stevie Wonder Pays Tribute to Quincy Jones: ‘I Love You Madly’

From the moment a teenaged Stevie Wonder met Quincy Jones at the Apollo, the producer was an encouraging presence and constant teacher. Wonder, who often worked with Jones — including on 1985’s “We Are the World” — recalls Jones’ inspiration in his own words