From the moment a teenaged Stevie Wonder met Quincy Jones at the Apollo, the producer was an encouraging presence and constant teacher. Wonder, who often worked with Jones — including on 1985’s “We Are the World” — recalls Jones’ inspiration in his own words
Recent Posts
- Stevie Wonder Pays Tribute to Quincy Jones: ‘I Love You Madly’
- Kamala Harris Honors Late Friend Quincy Jones as a ‘Trailblazer’
- Art Garfunkel on Recent Reunion With Paul Simon: ‘There Were Tears’
- Russell Simmons’ Rape Accuser Blasts Claim He’s ‘Retired’ in Indonesia
- Paul McCartney Remembers Quincy Jones: ‘His Legend Will Continue’