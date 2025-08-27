Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland claim they were never properly credited as songwriters on the hit, nor paid for their contributions
Recent Posts
- Watch Maren Morris Take the Hamptons to ‘My Church’ With Yola
- Travis Kelce Is Dancing to Taylor Swift’s New Album While Fans Decipher Podcast Easter Eggs
- A Toast to Taylor and Travis: This Love Changed the Prophecy
- Teen Convicted of Helping to Plan Terror Attack at Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts
- Sting’s Ex-Police Bandmates Sue Him Over Unpaid ‘Every Breath You Take’ Royalties