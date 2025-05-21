Live recording from Manchester earlier this month includes the artist’s comments about Trump’s “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration”
Recent Posts
- Rauw Alejandro’s Barclays Show Proves He’s Latin Music’s Greatest Showman
- Welcome to Rusowsky’s Playground of Sound
- New Who Drummer Scott Devours: ‘The Weight of This Responsibility Is Enormous’
- Riley Green, Shaboozey, Kelsea Ballerini Lead 2025 Spotify House Lineup at CMA Fest
- Judas Priest Documentary Co-Directed by Tom Morello in the Works