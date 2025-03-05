Suge Knight’s Bid to Overturn 28-Year Manslaughter Sentence Denied: ‘Not Sincere’

“The petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe,” the judge wrote in new order. Knight’s lawyer called the decision “unconscionable”
