After lawyers on both sides said they reached a last-minute deal, the Death Row Records founder said he wasn’t onboard and demanded a full-blown jury trial
Recent Posts
- Carlos Santana Postpones Show After Suffering From Dehydration
- Suge Knight’s Wrongful-Death Retrial Officially Ran Off The Rails Today
- Marina Unveils ‘Princess of Power’ Track List After Electric Coachella Set
- Lorde’s Surprise NYC Appearance Shut Down by Police
- Roy Thomas Baker, Hitmaking Producer Behind Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Dead at 78