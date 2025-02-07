The musician originally promised the deluxe version of Lana, which itself is the deluxe edition of SOS, would arrive on Jan. 6, but its release was delayed and has since been moved to Feb. 9
Recent Posts
- Pablopablo Teams up With Carin León and Ralphie Choo for a Lonely Hearts Club Anthem
- SZA Sets Release Date for ‘Lana’ Extended Edition — For Real This Time
- MTV, CMT Pause Major 2025 Awards Shows Ahead of Paramount Merger
- Lady Gaga, Lisa, Doechii, and All the Songs You Need To Know This Week
- Alabama Shakes Map Out Summer Reunion Tour