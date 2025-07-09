A judge ruled the punitive portion of the whopping award was “unsupported” by the evidence, setting the stage for a possible new trial
Recent Posts
- University Unveils Course on Kendrick Lamar and the Black Experience
- Ethel Cain Apologizes for Offensive Old Posts: ‘Any Way You Feel About Me Is Valid’
- Dolly Parton Has Put Songwriting on ‘Hold’ Following Husband’s Death
- Pink Pablo and Paopao Bring the Drama in ‘ME QUEDO AKÍ’ Video
- Nicki Minaj Goes on Social Media Tirade Against Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Roc Nation