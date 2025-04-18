It’s not hard to spot the hardcore fans at U2 shows. They’re the ones wearing vintage Lovetown Tour T-shirts who scream louder for “Acrobat” than “Pride (In the Name of Love),” call out guitar tech Dallas Schoo by name when he brings the Edge a new instrument, and leap into the air on the rare […]
Recent Posts
- Take the World’s Hardest U2 Quiz
- Diego Luna Teases ‘Andor’ Season 2 Surprises: ‘It Is Very Tragic’
- Being Trans in Country Is Dangerous. It Didn’t Stop This Singer From Coming Out
- Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Team Up on ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’
- Maren Morris Sends Her Suitors Packing on Single ‘Bed No Breakfast’