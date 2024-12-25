Veterans like Neil Young and the Rolling Stones, along with new rock torchbearers like Olivia Rodrigo and Mannequin Pussy, made this a banner year for guitars, drums, and attitude
Recent Posts
- The 10 Best Rock Concerts of 2024
- Who Was Suze Rotolo, the Inspiration for Elle Fanning’s Character in ‘A Complete Unknown’?
- Beyoncé Strums a Banjo, Pokes Fun at Netflix Buffering Issues in ‘Cowboy Carter Christmas’ Teaser
- Sean Combs Sued by Man Detailing ‘Wild King Nights,’ Claiming Sexual Battery
- Jay-Z Adds Defamation Claim to Extortion Lawsuit Against 13-Year-Old Accuser’s Lawyer