“Stupid Questions” and “Hates Me Yet (222)” will both appear on the band’s third studio album, out July 25 via Atlantic Records
Recent Posts
- Bad Bunny on Puerto Rico: ‘It’s Not Always Paradise, But… I Don’t Want to Leave’
- Suga Is Gearing Up for Awaited Military Discharge as Final BTS Member in Service
- Hotline TNT’s ‘Raspberry Moon’ Is a Trip to Shoegaze Heaven
- Wednesday Preview New Album With Gothic Teenage Tragedy ‘Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)’
- Sabrina Carpenter Is Under Fire for a Spicy Album Cover. Tell It to Carly Simon