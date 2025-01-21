The Band’s Garth Hudson Returns to Big Pink

The last original member of the Band died this week at 87. In 2014, RS accompanied him on a visit to the upstate New York home where the group recorded The Basement Tapes with Bob Dylan
Recent Posts
- Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey to Headline Hinterland Music Festival
- Jeff Tweedy on Garth Hudson: ‘He Was Like a Sorcerer’
- Rage Against the Machine Celebrate Leonard Peltier’s Freedom
- FireAid L.A. Benefit Concert Unveils Venue Lineups, Waives Service Fees
- Green Day Changes ‘American Idiot’ Lyric to Diss Elon Musk