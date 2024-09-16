Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now festival finally nabbed the headliner everyone has been waiting for since the festival began in 2018: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Springsteen’s Sunday evening closing set was more than worth the six year wait: a rarities-filled set that gravitated towards 1973’s Greetings From Asbury Park and told the story of […]
Recent Posts
- Mark Hoppus to Release Tell-All Memoir: ‘Shit Gets Dark’
- ‘Stereophonic’ Extends Broadway Run for Final Time, Adds New Cast Members
- The Best Photos from Sea.Hear.Now 2024
- Perry Farrell Apologizes After Jane’s Addiction Cancel Tour: ‘My Breaking Point Resulted in Inexcusable Behavior’
- Juanes Helps ‘El Tiny’ Desk Kick Off Latinx Heritage Month