Warped Tour made its big comeback this weekend, taking over Washington, D.C., as part of its three-city run to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The beloved rock festival, which started back in 1995, had gone on hiatus in 2019, but returned with a star-studded lineup and a promise to go bigger, bolder, and more punk rock […]
Recent Posts
- Becky G’s Poignant Documentary ‘Rebbeca’ Explores Identity, Addiction, and Power of Forgiveness
- PinkPantheress Invites North America to a ‘Residency-Style’ Tour
- Hardy Cancels European Tour Days Before First Show
- Noah Cyrus Sets Return With ‘I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me’: ‘This Album Is Me’
- The Best Photos From Warped Tour 2025