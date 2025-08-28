No other Lone Star punk band had been so ambitious or relentless, Pat Blashill writes in this excerpt of Someday All The Adults Will Die! The Birth of Texas Punk
Recent Posts
- Ariana Grande Announces ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour
- Taylor Swift’s Backup Dancer Jan Ravnik Is Entering His ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Era
- Everything We Know About Drake’s Upcoming Album, ‘Iceman’
- The Butthole Surfers Were ‘The Hardest-Working Redneck Weirdo Band in Show Business’
- Mariah Carey Unveils Track List, Collaborations for ‘Here for It All’