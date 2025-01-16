The Content Creators Mentioned in Drake’s Defamation Suit Have Thoughts

Several social media stars were implicated in Drake’s defamation suit against UMG for their “Not Like Us” content. One had us on their stream to talk about it
Recent Posts
- Alex Lifeson Still Doesn’t Want to Reform Rush With Geddy Lee
- Bob Dylan: Ten Rare Photographs From His ‘Complete Unknown’ Days
- Liam Payne’s Friend Roger Nores Sues Singer’s Dad for Defamation
- OK Go + 64 Phones = New Video for ‘A Stone Only Rolls Downhills’
- Lucy Dacus Turns ‘The Tonight Show’ Into a Museum for ‘Ankles’ Live Debut