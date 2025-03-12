Images of the light blue Puerto Rican flag and several coastlines speak to the star’s broader political views of the island
Recent Posts
- The Puerto Rican Independence Symbols Hidden in Bad Bunny’s ‘LA MuDANZA’ Video
- Jay-Z Accuser Heard on Tape Saying Rapper Didn’t Assault Her, Lawyer ‘Pushed’ Her to Sue
- Haim Gets Tangled Up in Self-Sabotage (And Drew Starkey’s Arms) in ‘Relationships’ Video
- Lucy Dacus Wants to ‘Talk’ for Hours on New Song
- Eminem Wants to Help Bring a WNBA Team to Detroit