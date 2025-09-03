Thanks to Young Thug’s leaked prison tapes, the conversation about Atlanta rap has been dominated by everything but music
Recent Posts
- Lady Gaga Postpones Miami Concert, Citing Vocal Strain: An ‘Agonizing Decision’
- The Rap Internet’s Obsession With ‘Snitching’ Is Ruining the Atlanta Scene
- Kenia Os Shares How Her Concert Documentary ‘La OG’ Helped Her Fight ‘Deep Insecurity’
- Nine Inch Nails Get Glitchy in ‘As Alive As You Need Me to Be’ Music Video
- Brandi Carlile Is ‘Returning to Myself’ With First Album in Four Years