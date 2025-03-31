The Shins, Laufey, and More Rock Out at ‘Garden State’ Anniversary Concert

See photos from the ‘Garden State’ anniversary concert, which included appearances from Zach Braff and Natalie Portman and performances from The Shins, Laufey, Remy Zero, Colin Hay, Frou Frou, and Iron and Wine, who played their tracks that appeared on the movie’s Grammy-winning soundtrack nearly two decades ago.
