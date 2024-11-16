‘The Voice’ Winner Sundance Head Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself

Singer now in stable condition after he was hunting alone and his firearm “slipped out of the holster, hit the side of the jeep and discharged into his stomach area”
