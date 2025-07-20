In 1968, a 16-year-old kid booked the jazz legend to perform at his high school. More than five decades later, a forgotten recording of the show set off a fight with Monk’s label that almost derailed the release of the modern classic
Recent Posts
- Chris Martin Jokingly Warns Fans About ‘Jumbotron Song’ at First Coldplay Gig Since Viral Moment
- Thelonious Monk, the Teenage Weirdo, and the Battle Over a Lost Sonic Masterpiece
- Billie Eilish Reveals She’s Working on ‘Something Very Special’ With James Cameron
- CEO in Coldplay Concert Controversy Resigns From Astronomer
- Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Marry in London Ceremony