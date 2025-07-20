LISTEN LIVE

Thelonious Monk, the Teenage Weirdo, and the Battle Over a Lost Sonic Masterpiece

by | Jul 20, 2025 | Uncategorized

In 1968, a 16-year-old kid booked the jazz legend to perform at his high school. More than five decades later, a forgotten recording of the show set off a fight with Monk’s label that almost derailed the release of the modern classic