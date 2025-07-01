Himanshu Suri, a.k.a. Heems, played a role in the rise of the man who might be New York’s next mayor. He’s feeling hopeful — especially about what Mamdani’s ascent could mean for the working class
- This Indie-Rap Hero Inspired Zohran Mamdani to Enter Politics