Timbaland and Metro Boomin on the Secrets to Making Hip-Hop Classics

These superstar producers defined the sound of their eras. Now, they’re sitting down to compare notes on everything from the editing process to which big-name rappers are really picky about their beats
Recent Posts
- Marc Anthony Endorses Harris, Slams Trump’s Hurricane Maria Response in New Ad
- Taylor Swift Celebrates Being ‘Back in the Office’ for Last Eras Tour Shows
- Yeat Drowns in His Own Noise on ‘Lyfestyle’
- He Sang Kool & the Gang’s Biggest Hits. Now He’s Ready for a Hall of Fame Celebration
- Hear Heavy Soundgarden Deep Cut Transformed Into Cinematic Ballad by Lizzie Weber