The Thoroughbred was co-owned by Dream Walkin’ Farms, an Oklahoma-based breeding and racing operation founded by the late country singer in 2001
Recent Posts
- Toby Keith’s Horse Raced in the Kentucky Derby: How Did Render Judgment Do?
- These Fans Won’t Rest Until Their Favorite Latin Band Is Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Lewis Capaldi Makes Surprise Return to Stage at Edinburgh Benefit Concert
- How ‘Video Music Box’ Host Ralph McDaniels is Preserving Hip-Hop History on YouTube
- Fiona Apple to Release New Song About Pretrial Detention Next Week