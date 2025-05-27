Tom Morello Joins Bruce Springsteen and Harvard in Trump Standoff: ‘F-ck That Guy’

The musician used his set at Boston Calling Music Festival to call out authoritarianism, criticize the administration’s immigration policies, and cover songs from Springsteen and Woody Guthrie
Recent Posts
- Addison Rae Gets Ready to Reintroduce Herself in Debut Album Trailer
- Behind the Scenes at Sunflower Bean’s Exhilarating Hometown Show
- Wet Leg Sound the Alarm on New Single ‘CPR’
- Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s AMAs Performances Were Pre-Recorded. These Fans Feel ‘Lied To’
- The Glorious Return of Stereolab