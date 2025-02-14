LISTEN LIVE

Tracing Afrobeats’ Yoruba Roots: ‘Wizkid Now Was Sunny Adé Then’

by | Feb 14, 2025 | Uncategorized

 A new documentary, The Odyssey, will comb through a century of traditional Nigerian music to arrive at the present, say filmmakers Bobo Omotayo, Abba T. Makama and Adekunle Gold