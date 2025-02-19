Attorneys for suspect Duane “Keffe D” Davis say they may be able to prove someone else orchestrated the killing
Recent Posts
- Prince Returns to the Theatre for One Night With Dolby Cinemas Enhanced ‘Purple Rain’ Screenings
- Tupac Murder Trial Pushed to 2026 After New Evidence Emerges
- Sabrina Carpenter Announces Second Show in London’s Hyde Park
- Bassnectar Settles Lawsuit With Three Women Who Accused Him of Sex Abuse
- Sutton Foster Will Play Loretta Lynn in Broadway Musical, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’