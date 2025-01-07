“The prosecution has failed to justify a decades-long delay that has irreversibly prejudiced my client,” the lawyer for Duane “Keffe D” Davis says
Recent Posts
- Kelly Clarkson Takes Hozier’s ‘Too Sweet’ Down a Rockier Road for Kellyoke
- The Key To a Hit Rap Song in 2025? Twitch Streamers
- Lucy Dacus Posts Music Video Casting Call: ‘Send to the Hot Mascs in Your Life’
- Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Says ‘Indictment Must Be Dismissed’
- Lady Gaga Celebrates ‘Die With a Smile’ Going Number One: ‘Incredibly Grateful’