The response comes a month after the Limp Bizkit frontman accused the world’s largest music company of wittholding hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties
Recent Posts
- Rosé Invokes Late Nights, Vintage Nintendo on ‘Rosie’ Track list
- Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ Ties Record for Most Weeks at Number One
- Sean Combs ‘Physically Abused,’ ‘Threatened to Kill’ His Staff, Prosecutors Claim
- How Ed Maverick Found Himself Again
- Kendrick Lamar Packs His ‘Squabble Up’ Video With West Coast References