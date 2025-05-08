LISTEN LIVE

Warren Zevon’s Son Thinks His Dad Would Be Proud to Enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

by | May 8, 2025 | Uncategorized

Jordan Zevon talks about his father’s overdue induction through the Musical Influence Award, like Hank Williams, Woody Guthrie, and Billie Holiday before him: “It’s not really a shitty club, you know what I mean?”