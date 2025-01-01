Joel’s New Year’s Eve set at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, mixed big hits with deep cuts like “Souvenir” and “A Room of Our Own”
Recent Posts
- Carrie Underwood Ushers in the New Year With First Look at Vegas Residency Film
- Neil Young Pulls Out of Glastonbury: ‘It Is a Corporate Turn-Off’
- Jelly Roll Honors Toby Keith With ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Party
- Watch Billy Joel Play ‘Whole Lotta Love’ With Jason Bonham at New Year’s Eve Blowout
- Rihanna Reveals She ‘Didn’t Drink All Year’ as She Rings in 2025