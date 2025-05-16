It’s the first time he’s ever performed Nelson’s 1972 comeback hit, and he even sang the line that name checked himself
Recent Posts
- How Turkey Manifested Its First Girl Group In a Generation
- See Pavement Perform ‘Harness Your Hopes’ in First Late-Night TV Appearance in 15 Years
- Lorde Was Surprised When ‘Ribs’ Returned to the Charts: ‘It’s Crazy That It Works on People Still’
- Latto Wants a Summer Love on New Single ‘Somebody’
- Chris Brown Ordered to Remain in Custody on Nightclub Attack Charges