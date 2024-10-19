With Claude Monet painting as backdrop, the song “like the Water Lilies, went through decades of versions and distillations… through time and loss and perseverance,” singer writes of rendition
Recent Posts
- Ryan Bingham Rode the ‘Yellowstone’ Bump All the Way to His Own Festival
- Watch Caroline Polachek Cover Radiohead’s ‘True Love Waits’ at Paris Museum
- Worst DJ Ever: How Donald Trump Threw the Most Disastrous Dance Party in American Political History
- See the Temptations Serenade Mets Fans With ‘My Girl’ at Game 5 of NLCS
- Shawn Mendes Dedicates ‘Heart of Gold’ to Liam Payne: ‘He Was a Beautiful Soul’