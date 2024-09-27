As the intro to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” blared behind her, the host was lowered from the rafters to join a cadre of male dancers — but not perform
Recent Posts
- Watch Shania Twain Open People’s Choice Country Awards With the Ultimate Tease
- 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards: The Complete Winners List
- Puerto Rican Singer Tony Dize Returns After More Than a Decade With ‘Quisiera’
- Demi Lovato Champions Signed Law to Protect Child Influencers From Financial Abuse
- Young Dolph’s Killer Gets Life Sentence for Murder of Memphis Rapper