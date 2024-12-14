The 18-year-old Arkansas songwriter broke out online with songs like “Everything Under the Sun” and signed with Darkroom Records, the home to Billie Eilish
Recent Posts
- Jingle Ball 2024: The Best Photos
- See Metallica Play Rarities and Covers at Helping Hands Benefit Concert
- Waylon Wyatt Is Putting His Own Spin on Red Dirt — While Still in English Class
- Timothée Chalamet Channels Infamous Bob Dylan Look at ‘Complete Unknown’ New York Premiere
- Jay-Z Accuser Acknowledges Allegation Inconsistencies: ‘Made Some Mistakes’