Are a silly misunderstanding, diss track snippets, and melodramatic Instagram polls just a publicity stunt for a new Tory Lanez album recorded in prison with the help of AI? Who knows
Recent Posts
- Doja Cat Admits Performing During the James Bond Tribute Was ‘Scary’
- What’s Going On With This PartyNextDoor, Tory Lanez Beef?
- Raye Reflects on ‘Skyfall’ Oscar Performance: ‘No One Can Sing Adele Like Adele’
- Human King: How David Johansen Made Rock & Roll Less Safe for Everyone
- Godcaster Go Psych-Pop With a Little Help from Of Montreal