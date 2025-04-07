LISTEN LIVE

Why Chappell Roan is Giving ‘The Giver’ Album-Level Promo

by | Apr 7, 2025 | Uncategorized

In our new pop round-up, we discuss Chappell Roan’s hard push for “The Giver,” dissect Lady Gaga’s Mayhem triumph, and admire Selena Gomez’s collab album with Benny Blanco