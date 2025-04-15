LISTEN LIVE

Why Grand Ole Opry Performers Dropped Hillbilly Caricatures in Favor of Cowboy Couture

by | Apr 15, 2025 | Uncategorized

An excerpt from the new book 100 Years of Grand Ole Opry: A Celebration of the Artists, the Fans, and the Home of Country Music explains how cowboy hats and rhinestones became part of the Opry look