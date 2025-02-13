After Swift was booed at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump took time out of his presidential duties to mock her online — and it’s part of a pattern
Recent Posts
- Lady Gaga Reveals She Pretended to Be Her Own Manager on ‘Hot Ones’
- Luck Reunion 2025 Lineup Includes Willie Nelson, Charley Crockett, and Steve Earle
- Freddie Gibbs Thinks Drake and PartyNextDoor ‘Stole’ His Album Motif
- Riley Green Goes 50 Shades of Country in ‘Worst Way’ Video
- Why Is Donald Trump Obsessed With Trolling Taylor Swift?