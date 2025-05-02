The singer-songwriter’s 1995 hit made a major impact in its time, and it’s worth remembering
Recent Posts
- Beyoncé Adds ‘Single Ladies,’ ‘If I Were a Boy,’ Other Hits to Cowboy Carter Setlist on Night 2
- Kelly Clarkson Turned Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s On-Screen Romance Into a Song
- Why Jill Sobule “I Kissed a Girl” Remains a Model for Queer Representation
- Quavo, Eric Church, Rico Nasty, And All The Songs You Need to Know This Week
- 2 Chainz Will Premiere Short Film ‘Red Clay,’ Co-Written With Omar Epps, at Atlanta Film Fest